Charlotte police investigating armed robbery, search for suspects ongoing

The Charlotte Police Department is searching for two suspects in connection with an armed robbery at a local gas station.

According to police, two males entered a Shell gas station and demanded money at knifepoint.

The suspects left with an undisclosed amount of cash and lottery tickets.

An Ingham County Sheriff's Department K-9 team was called in to help track the suspects to no avail.

The search for suspects is ongoing.

If you have any information regarding this case, you're asked to call Det. Jeremy Poortvliet at 517-543-1552.

