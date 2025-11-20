Charlotte Police advising neighbors to shelter in place

CHARLOTTE, Mich — Neighbors in the Charlotte area, specifically those on West Third Street between Sheldon Street and Clinton Street, are being advised by Charlotte Police to shelter in place.

According to a social media post made by Eaton County 911, neighbors during a shelter-in-place order should:



Close and lock all exterior doors and windows

Move throughout your building or home

Do not allow anyone to enter or exit the building you're in

Do not allow pets to go outside

If you are not in the area, you should avoid it if possible.

