CHARLOTTE, Mich. — In the past three weeks, Charlotte Plaza Floral has given away 12 flower arrangements thanks to random acts of kindness from the community.

The owner of Charlotte Plaza Floral Tammy Bush said it all started about three weeks ago when a regular customer came in to get a bouquet of flowers for himself and then picked out two arrangements for others.

Cali Montana, FOX 47 News, 2021 Flower arrangements

“He says you pick. I want you to pick people that you feel are deserving and give them those boutiques. I’m like, 'Oh my gosh. That’s such an awesome idea,'” Bush said.

To decide who would receive the flower arrangement, Bush put it out on Facebook so people could nominate others, then put the names in a hat and picked.

Bush started to hear from more people who wanted to donate.

Cali Montana, FOX 47 News, 2021 Random acts of kindness

Harmony Cullimore nominated her grandma, who has dementia, and, out of almost 200 people, she won.

“And I was just so happy, and I couldn’t wait to tell my grandma. And when I told her she just started cracking up laughing and said, 'I can’t believe it. I never win anything,'" Cullimore said. "So that was so awesome to tell her, and she was just so happy all night long.”

The bouquet that Cullimore’s grandma won was donated by Michelle Weisenberg from Soul Flower Photography. She said she donated because she wanted to bring some sunshine to others.

When Weisenberg saw the photo of Cullimore’s grandma, she said, it was a beautiful moment.

Courtesy of Tammy Bush Gwen Burg was nominated for a flower arrangement.

“It was all kind of I believe a meant-to-be kind of moment," Weisenberg said. "Harmony said that her grandma has dementia and is, unfortunately, suffering from that. And my grandmother, unfortunately, passed away from dementia so to me it really touched my heart.”

Courtesy of Tammy Bush Cami and Cecelia Tuller are holding the flowers they won.

Charlotte Plaza Floral has been open for almost 13 years and this is the first time the shop has seen anything like this. Bush said she hopes it continues.

“I always say if you could see somebody’s face when they receive flowers, you’d send flowers to your loved ones every day,” Bush said.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook