Charlotte neighbors want better roads, city leaders address the issue.

I wanted to get Rohrs's answers, so I went to city hall in Charlotte and met with Charlotte Mayor Tim Lewis.

Watch the video above to learn about the road issue in Charlotte.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

You talked we listened. I'm your Charlotte neighborhood reporter Travis Hicks. I saw many of you at Fox 47's first-ever Let's Talk event this past weekend at the Eaton County Expo and heard a common theme that's top of mind.

And that was the roads. I met up with Eaton County neighbor Neal Rohrs.

"When you get on the side streets in Charlotte, you better go very slow, or you will have to go see a chiropractor, they need to be repaired better," Charlotte neighbor Neal Rohrs said.

"It's been a problem for businesses and a big problem for citizens," Charlotte Mayor Tim Lewis said.

According to Mayor Lewis, 70 percent of the roads in Charlotte need to be fixed, and the price tag is more than a million dollars. However, the city is looking into grants and programs to fix the issue.

"We as a council will be especially looking at the budget in terms of the road program," Charlotte Mayor Tim Lewis said.

He said the city council is looking for an answer to what you might see driving through Charlotte.

"The goal is to find alternatives for 18-wheel trucks rolling through our downtown," Charlotte Mayor Tim Lewis said.

We will continue to follow up on fixing roads in my neighborhood and other stories we learned from our Let's Talk event.

