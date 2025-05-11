CHARLOTTE, Mich — This weekend, Catholics all over mid-Michigan celebrated their first Mass since the election of a new pope.

Charlotte neighbors react to the new pope.

Charlotte 5th Grader Anders Pray tells me he and his class were shocked to hear the new pope is American.





I'm here outside of St Mary's Catholic Church in Charlotte, where I caught up with neighbors on what they want to see from the leader of the church.

Robert Francis Prevost, 69, has become the 267th occupant of the throne of St Peter. He is the first American to fill the role of pope.

"I hope he can get more to come to the catholic church, and I hope he can shepherd us all to heaven," Anders Pray said.

"I thought it was crazy that we have an American pope, like our entire class went crazy," Anders Pray said.

Other Charlotte neighbors echoed a similar message on how they hope the new pope can bring more people together through faith.

"The new pope being from the Midwest, I would love to see him help out people that can't help themselves," Brian Miller said

"I think he is going to do a fantastic job," Brian Miller said

Anders' father, Tyler, tells me he is proud of his son growing up in church, and he hopes the new pope will bring more people to the church.

"We hope that it sparks a lot of interest in the catholic church here in the US, more so than in the last two thousand years, were very excited and proud," Tyler Pray said.

However, Anders' confidence is sky high.

"His going to do great," Anders Pray said.

