Charlotte neighbors discuss new tires for winter weather.

Charlotte neighbor Brandy Haeck says she knows what it is like to have bad tires in these conditions.

Watch the video above to learn about getting new tires.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I talked with neighbors about new tires in this winter weather. Those tires can be a big expense for some neighbors. I'm talking with a neighbor who recently bought some and has some tips to watch out for with your tires.

"Well definitely my other car was an all-wheel drive, my tires weren't as good as these tires," Charlotte resident Brandy Haeck said.

Charlotte neighbor Brandy Haeck says she knows what it is like to have bad tires in these conditions. But she saved up enough money to get a new vehicle because her old one wasn't working as well as it used to.

"And as soon as I did I regretted it, 'cause it was a little extra money, but recently the roads are terrible," Charlotte resident Brandy Haeck said.

I wanted to learn more about winter weather and tires, so I went to Beacon Sales in Charlotte to ask what neighbors need to know if they're thinking about buying new tires.

"You can spend up to $1,000, a lot of people have to budget for that," Beacon Sales David Howe said.

Owner David Howe tells me he just got new tires of his own and encourages neighbors to look for a tire rebate to try to save money if a tire purchase is coming up.

"We will give them a quote on tires and a lot of people know there are tire rebates going on right now, so they will get the new tires along with the rebate," Beacon Sales David Howe said.

I asked a worker at the shop how I would know whether need new tires.

"When the tread here gets worn down to there, that lets you know it's time to get new tires." Beacon Sales Employee said.

Back with Brandy, even with the cost of a new car, she is happy she bought it as she makes her way around the neighborhood this winter.

"Lot of drifting in my other cars set lower and weren't as great as these, I definitely see a difference," Charlotte resident Brandy Haeck said.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Like us on Facebook