Charlotte neighbors are taking supplies to families affected by Hurricane Helene.

The two trailers hit the road to make the Asheville North Carolina trip this morning.

Watch the video above to learn about the Charlotte community helping victims of Hurricane Helene

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your Charlotte neighborhood reporter Travis Hicks where neighbors are hitting the road and taking supplies to families in need down in North Carolina.

"Help out you know we got Americans out there in North Carolina that need our help, we're Americans lets pitch in," Diamondbacks motorcycle member Jeff Lutz said.

Diamondbacks motorcycle club member Jeff Lutz has a mission to help others. And the club has a history of service including food drives and holiday-time fundraisers. Their focus right now is helping people in North Carolina after the devastation left by Helene.

"About a week ago actually, just outpouring love and support from the community the churches lots of members of different motorcycle clubs donated trucks and trailers for us," Diamondbacks motorcycle member Jeff Lutz said.

The club collected food and household supplies Tuesday night in Charlotte Jeff says he and the motorcycle club started fundraisers like this when his friend lived through Hurricane Michael in Florida in 2018.

"And I had an old coworker of mine who lived just west of there and we just started talking over the phone and I came up with the name Northern Express," Diamondbacks motorcycle member Jeff Lutz said.

Other volunteers wanted to help families get food and supplies to help them recover.

"I just wanted to help this was the only way I knew how," Jill Woodall, a Nashville Michigan native said.

The two trailers hit the road to make the trip to Asheville North Carolina this morning.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Like us on Facebook