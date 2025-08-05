Charlotte neighborhood watch group seeks new members for community safety

Charlotte resident Laurie Moe believes in the power of community vigilance.

"The community needs to be safe," Charlotte neighbor Laurie Moe said.

Moe joined an organization called Street Heart in Charlotte to connect with other neighbors and maintain community safety.

"The more the neighbors are aware of kids riding by, walking, riding bikes, everyone is looking out for each other," Charlotte neighbor Laurie Moe said.

Street Heart leaders have designed a family-friendly scavenger hunt for National Night Out, scheduled for Tuesday night.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign across all 50 states, hosting family-friendly events, including safety demonstrations, seminars, and visits from emergency personnel. This initiative is particularly meaningful to Moe.

When asked if she would like to see the group expand, Moe was enthusiastic.

"We would love to see more people join," Charlotte neighbor Laurie Moe said.

Moe's son Aiden appreciates his mother's involvement in an organization that keeps him and his peers safe.

"Nice to have it, so everyone is watching and protecting everyone as a group," Aiden Moe said.

"It's just good, because you know you are safe," he added.

For more information on the Street Heart organization, visit our website at Fox47News.com.

