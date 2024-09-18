Charlotte McDonald's Holds Fundraiser for Hansen family

Between 5 and 7 pm tonight community members came to Mcdonalds and 20 percent of the funds purchased went right to the Hansen family

Watch the video above to learn about the fundraiser

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Coming together to help a grieving family. The Charlotte community is banding together to help a local family recover and heal after a loved one was killed in her home.

Community members Tuesday night came to Mcdonalds and 20 percent of money from purchases goes right to the Hansen family who suffered an unbelievable loss after Emily Hansen’s death last week.

"I'm going to miss her smile and hugs the most," Family Friend Keisha Howe said.

Family friend Keisha Howe tells me that while it's a difficult time for everyone, it's important to come to together.

"Beyond thankful for everybody, for a family that puts their heart and soul into helping others, couldn't ask for a better community," Family Friend Keisha Howe said

Mcdonald's General Manager Josie Alcala tells me it was important to do this to help a family that is well-loved by the community.

"To see the support of and how Charlotte has come together to support and her as a person they are amazing people," Mcdonald's General Manager Josie Alcala said.

Mcdonalds tells me it was a good turnout and hoping this will help the family with their financial needs right now and help them as they try to heal.

