Charlotte man dies in Bobcat tractor crash, officials say

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — A Charlotte man is dead following a crash involving a Bobcat tractor, that's according to Michigan State Police.

Officials say it happened on Sunday, July 13th at around 10:30 a.m.

We're told that the call came from the 1600 block of N. Perkey Rd.

On Sunday, July 13th at around 10:30 a.m., a 44-year old resident of 1600 Block of N. Perkey Rd area in Charlotte died from a crash involving a bobcat tractor on his property.

State Police say that the 44-year-old man was operating his tractor when it tipped over into a tree trunk that crashed through the windshield and hit the operator.

The operator of the Bobcat was removed by fire and EMS personnel and was pronounced dead on scene.

Troopers were assisted by Charlotte fire department and Eaton County EMS who were on scene. EMS say's the investigation of this incident is ongoing.

