Eaton County man charged with hate crime after allegedly using racial slur, spitting on neighbor

The incident occurred on July 18 in Charlotte when Jerome Thompson was allegedly called a racial slur and spit on.

Robert Burley, 38, from Eaton Rapids, was arrested and faces multiple charges, including a hate crime.

Charlotte man charged with hate crime after allegedly using racial slur, spitting on neighbor

Jerome Thompson says he was standing outside talking to someone when the confrontation occurred.

"I was in fear for my life," Charlotte Neighbor Jerome Thompson said.

Thompson described the frightening encounter that happened on July 18.

"I'm just standing there, now I'm in fear this dude going to do something to me, just in my face yelling spitting at me, and chest bumped me," Charlotte Neighbor Jerome Thompson said.

When asked if he feels safe in the Eaton area, Thompson's answer was clear.

"No I don't," Charlotte Neighbor Jerome Thompson said.

According to Eaton County Prosecutor Doug Lloyd, Robert Burley, a 38-year-old man from Eaton Rapids, was arrested on July 18. Court documents show he was arraigned three days later.

"An arrest was made, during the time of that arrest Mr. Burley decided to fight with officers," Eaton County Prosecutor Doug Lloyd said..

The prosecutor detailed the charges Burley now faces.

"Three counts of resisting, obstructing police officers because of his actions here in Charlotte, there was a hate crime causing bodily injuries, stalking and damaging property, as well as two counts of assault and battery," Eaton County Prosecutor Doug Lloyd said.

Harold A. Pope, president of the Lansing Branch NAACP, says while the incident is upsetting, it's unfortunately not surprising.

"Seems like we are going backwards because we are seeing more of it now," NAACP Lansing Branch President Harold Pope said.

Thompson says he hopes for better and that no one else has to experience what he did.

"Something I never dealt with before," Thompson said. "I don't think why me cause it can happen to anybody, I just think why in general." Charlotte Neighbor Jerome Thompson said

Thompson emphasized the need for greater respect among community members.

"Just be more respectful with each other," Charlotte Neighbor Jerome Thompson said.

I reached out to Robert Burley's attorney but did not receive a response by publication time. I will continue to follow this story and provide updates as more information becomes available.

