Charlotte man brings kindness to his community for decades

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — Making others happy is one of the best feelings in the world, and that's true for one Charlotte man, David Howe, who says he enjoys watching others succeed through his many events and activities.

Howe has been in Charlotte his whole life and wouldn't change it for anything in the world.

"I grew up in Charlotte, been here 50 plus years, probably closer to 60 actually, everyone in town knows me or knows of me," said Howe.

He is the general manager of Beacon Sales & Services and owns a food pantry, but he says his most cherished moments come from working with kids.

"One of my favorite things in Charlotte is probably the Charlotte Fire Department Christmas Kiddies, that really struck home for me, help out the little kids that don't have much," Howe said.

Howe got his spirit of kindness through his mother, who was known for helping others from the goodness of her heart.

"I think I got that trait from my mom. She was always willing to help people, especially people in need. I've seen what she could do for the community," he said. "When she passed away in 2012, I took over and started doing my thing helping people, then I started the food pantry and make sure people don't go hungry."

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook