Summer reading programs help students build skills in reading accuracy, fluency, and comprehension.



The Charlotte library offers free reading programs with prizes for completed reading logs.



Charlotte library's summer reading program helps kids avoid summer slump

According to the Michigan Department of Education, summer reading provides opportunities for students to build and expand skills in reading accuracy, fluency, and comprehension.

At the Charlotte library, they're making reading fun through a program that rewards children for tracking their reading progress.

"We have the summer reading program itself where the kids are turning in their reading logs," Charlotte Library Director Maura Carter said.

One way the library encourages children to read is by having them complete log sheets of what they read over the summer. When they fill these out, they receive prizes.

Carter emphasized the importance of summer reading before the school year begins.

"Super important, I remember being in high school and college and forgetting everything over the summer I had learned, so it's important that they are picking out books," Charlotte Library Director Maura Carter said.

While I was at the library, I met Charlotte resident Bethany Davis, who values sharing the program with her children.

"I think it's super fun, because kids' books are more fun than adult books," Bethany Davis said.

"It's really helped with their imagination and understanding things, when we have a lot of big feelings, we get to find books about big feelings," Bethany Davis said.

Carter believes the program provides an accessible way for families to keep children engaged during summer.

"I think it's super vital, a lot of times there is not, people can't afford to do the fun camps, so this is a place people can come and do and read for free," Charlotte Library Director Maura Carter said.

