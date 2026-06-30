Charlotte landlord charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct

CHARLOTTE, Mich — A Charlotte man has been charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection with an incident involving one of his tenants, according to authorities.

On June 29, 2026, Joseph Fix of Charlotte was arraigned on one count of Criminal Sexual Conduct – 1st Degree. Investigators say the charge stems from an incident involving an individual who rented an apartment from Fix.

The case is part of a larger, ongoing investigation. The sheriff’s office is encouraging anyone who has experienced inappropriate behavior involving Fix to contact Captain Scott Brooks at (517) 543-1552.

Fix’s bond was set at $100,000.

Authorities emphasize that Joseph Fix is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.