Charlotte is getting ready to make a final decision on the next city manager.

Residents in the community tell me what they want to see be done

I caught with residents in the community, on what they would like to see the next city manager accomplish to improve the city.

"I think the emphasis should be on streets here in Charlotte."

The first issue we heard about, is one we've talked about before.

"They have been neglected over the years, just in one simple word streets," Charlotte resident Rod Weaver said.

The city manager position has been opened since Erin Lapere resigned in July. The race to replace her is down to three candidates. Troy bell, Todd Campbell, Susan Montenegro.

People I talked with want the next city manager to have an all hands-on deck approach with the community.

"I'm really excited to see a city manager, that's involved in our community, and is able to connect with community members it's been a struggle for our city government the past few years," Charlotte resident Cooper Frost said.

"Develop a community relationship, allowing voices to be heard, what people want, and what people need," Reflections Boutique owner Keisha Howe said.

Neighbors said they would love to have a social district and hope the next city manager can change the dynamic of the downtown area.

