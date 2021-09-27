Charlotte High School puts homecoming dance on hold, so parents are stepping up

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — Charlotte High School put its homecoming dance on hold to figure out how the Eaton County school mask mandate would affect their plans, so parents decided to come together and put on their own homecoming dance.

“I just feel like those are the things that the kids look forward to," said Kellie McNally one of the parents planning the event.

“With the mask mandate, our students would not be interested in a masked indoor dance," Superintendent Mandy Stewart said in an email, "so we circled back around with our staff and students to plan an outdoor event. We sent a poll to all students, and there ended up being very little interest in an outdoor event at the stadium."

Cali Montana. FOX 47 News, 2021 Plans for the homecoming dance have been put on hold.

Stewart said she thinks it's wonderful that parents stepped up and offered an alternative.

So far 250 students RSVP-ed for the Oct. 2 dance at the Beach Market.

McNally said the effort got overwhelming support from the community.

Cali Montana, FOX 47 News, 2021 The parents are hosting the dance at the Beach Market in Charlotte.

“It started with, my husband DJ’s so okay we have a DJ. And then one of the other women in the group of parents that are helping with this, she owns a photography studio and class, so she offered to sponsor the venue," McNally said. "And then the fire department offered tables and chairs. We had restaurants reach out to us and see what they could do.”

Tenth grader Raeghan Ryan said she’s grateful to the community for putting this together and is looking forward to spending time with her friends.

Cali Montana, FOX 47 News, 2021 Raeghan Ryan is a 10th grader at Charlotte High School



“At school we get to hang out but we never really get to have like the fun bonding that you get when you do dances and things like prom. It’s like going to be like dressing up and getting ready together. I think that’s an experience that teenagers should get to have,” Ryan said.

Haiden Stone, another student at Charlotte High School, has been looking forward to the dance for years.

Cali Montana, FOX 47 News, 2021 Haiden Stone is a 10th grader at Charlotte High School



“When I was younger I would look at all the pictures all the older girls were taking and I would want to go," Stone said. "And last year I didn’t get to go. This year it wasn’t going to happen so I’m really happy that the parents did it.”

If you're interested in going to the dance click here to RSVP.

The school will still have their football game and parade on Oct. 1.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook