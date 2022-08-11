Charlotte High School football looking for more than just making the playoffs

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — The Charlotte High School football team has made the playoffs the last two seasons for the first time since the 2012-13 season. However, that doesn't mean much for head coach Mike Sparks.

"We don't count the COVID year as a playoff year around here, we didn't have a record that matched some of the other (teams), and we didn't make the type of run that we had hoped," Sparks said.

The seniors on the team know it's their job to take the program to new heights.

"You see these teams all around us getting all the glory... We know us as a team are putting in the same work if not more, so we are like okay why not us," wide receiver Braden Hill said.

From day one to the first day of shoulder pads, the team has noticed a difference.

"There has been a big jump in energy from day one to now, and how excited everybody is," wide receiver Kaeden Maynard said.

The Orioles open the season against Olivet Friday, Aug. 26.

