Charlotte High School basketball coach Tom Fleming retires

Charlotte High School basketball head coach Tom Fleming has retired after leading the program to back-to-back district titles.

Tom Fleming started his tenure at Charlotte in 2020

Watch video above for the reaction of Tom and his players

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Charlotte High School basketball head coach Tom Fleming has retired after leading the program to back-to-back district titles. He leaves a lasting impact on his players.

"It just sunk in right there. We did it, and we got this thing turned," Head coach Tom Fleming said.

Tom Fleming started his tenure at Charlotte in 2020 and after back-to-back losing seasons. They were able to make school history, winning back-to-back district championships the last two years; his players say his love for the game made this team special.

"I'm gonna really miss his passion and how he brought that passion back to Charlotte basketball," Senior Ben Buzzard said.

"He built this program from the ground up. Just by being here the few years he has been here, he brought a lot of championships," Senior Cutler Brandt said.

After going 19-7 this season, Tom is ready to watch from the stands and be a fan like the rest of us.

"I just want to sit in the stands and just watch hoops, really enjoy it, and see other teams,"

Tom's players tell me there is no other coach they would rather have these past four years on varsity.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook