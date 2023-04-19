Charlotte High School baseball coach living out his dream job

It’s a been homecoming for Charlotte High School baseball coach Lance Beasley in his second season back at his old stomping grounds. He is helping the next generation of athletes become leaders on and off the field.

”For our baseball program, we don’t think of ourselves as coaches of baseball. We think of ourselves as coaches of people, so it’s our goal to raise people and grow people in our program that can contribute to our community in the long term,“ said Beasley.

I got to talk to some of his players about what coach Beasley means to them both on and off the field.

“He got me going, throwing a lot harder and a lot better. I feel great about what he is doing to the program,“ said pitcher Aaron Brown.

“He switched it up, he took the slow pace and turned it to a face pace, little things. It’s a lot more focus in school and little things in the community as well. It’s not just baseball,“ said third baseman Clark Aapala.

Getting his dream job in his hometown has been a true blessing for Beasley.

“When I grew up here, we had a lot of support in the community, so when jobs were posted, I knew I was going in the teaching profession. I thought it would be cool to comeback here and give back to the people who gave so much to me,“ said Beasley.

