Charlotte has picked a new interim city manager Doug Terry

Wednesday night city leaders gathered for another special where they picked the next interim city manager to lead the community.

Doug Terry will be the next interim city manager.

"Been a city manager since I was 25 years old, I am now 67," Interim city manager Doug Terry said.

Doug Terry will be the next interim city manager. After a decision made at a meeting Wednesday night. It's the latest decision in a tumultuous search for the city. Who has not been able to find a permanent manager for several months.

Wednesday, Terry discussed his hopes for when he takes on the interim role.

"Well I think we need to keep the lights on and keep serving the citizens, my approach would be to help the department head and employees and provide those services.

Mayor Tim Lewis said Terry brings a lot of experience and vision to the interim role.

