Charlotte's search for a city manager restarts after multiple candidates back out

Charlotte is still on the hunt for a City Manager after two candidates backed out

Mayor Tim Lewis says not having this position filled has been taking a toll on the city.

Watch the video above for the reaction of residents and city leaders on the continued search

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Charlotte has lost two city managers in the last two months. I caught up with residents and city leaders to see how not having this position filled has been taking a toll on the city.

"It's like having the superintendent of schools leave. They direct all the activities," Charlotte Mayor Tim Lewis.

Charlotte Mayor Tim Lewis tells me not having a city manager has made it harder to organize future plans for the community.

Charlotte has not had a full-time city manager since July. Area residents say they want someone who is invested in the community, not their own personal agenda.

"Someone that actually shows the interest beyond just the paycheck," Charlotte resident Justin Brummette said.

Charlotte Master Plan board member Mikaela Bilven believes it's time for residents and city officials to put aside their differences and unite for the good of the city.

"I think it's important that the residents and city council all keep an open mind, and we need to move forward and effectively communicate," Charlotte master-plan board member Mikaela Bilven said

"Most importantly, the city council needs to listen to the residents,"

Mayor Lewis and the rest of the council are now re-starting the hiring process for a third time, hoping to finally find their next city manager.

"Looking at other candidates that applied before that we interviewed, I'm contacting them now,"

"I'm working as quickly as I can to bring someone to them that they will find acceptable overall,"

Charlotte Chief of Police Paul Brentar has agreed to be the Interim City Manager until the council finds a full-time solution.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook