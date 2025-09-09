Charlotte funeral home eases financial burden for grieving families

The average cost of a full-service burial in Michigan is $8,950.

The average cost of a full-service burial in Michigan is $8,950, which can be a heavy financial burden for families already dealing with grief. One Charlotte funeral home is working to ease that burden by offering services at a lower cost.

Pray Funeral Home in Charlotte provides funeral services at an average cost of $7,000, nearly $2,000 below the state average.

"We try to minimize the services as much as possible but still giving them something that has value that will help them heal from the loss," Director of Pray Funeral Home Joe Pray, said.

Pray says the way the community supports each other makes all the difference.

"We been lucky in our community, that family, friends in some cases employers will step forward and help the family," Director of Pray Funeral Home Joe Pray, said.

Charlotte resident Susan Sevitts, who lost her husband last year, says life insurance helped her manage funeral expenses during a difficult time.

"I totally support that, because my husband had been ill but he still died unexpectedly," Charlotte resident Susan Sevitts said.

"My husband and I always had life insurance, so cost of the funeral, preparations were all paid for through our life insurance," Charlotte resident Susan Sevitts.

Sevitts also credits Pray Funeral Home for being there for her during her time of need.

"And I didn't have to worry about the money," Charlotte resident Susan Sevitts

"He was just a friend," Charlotte resident Susan Sevitts said.

