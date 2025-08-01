Charlotte food pantry plans $400,000 expansion to help more Eaton County neighbors

Helping Hands Food Pantry in Charlotte is planning a $400,000 expansion project to double its storage space.

The expansion will add refrigerated and frozen storage capabilities to better serve growing needs in Eaton County.

I'm inside Helping Hands food pantry in Charlotte, where they are looking to expand their operation to help more neighbors within the Eaton County community.

Robin Vedder, an Eaton County resident who volunteers at the pantry, fights back tears when reflecting on her personal journey.

"I feel very blessed to able to do for others, as I had done for me, sorry don't mean to be emotional," Eaton County resident Robin Vedder said.

Vedder went from struggling to have consistent access to food to now helping others in similar situations.

"I'm able to relate to them, and know what it's like to not have the food and what it means to get the food, I can relate to them very well," Eaton County resident Robin Vedder said.

Helping Hands Food Pantry assists families across Eaton County in fighting hunger and is now preparing for a significant expansion. The $400,000 project will create space for refrigerated and frozen storage, as well as opportunities for local businesses and community partnerships.

Amanda Thompson, Executive Director of Helping Hands Food Pantry, explained the details of the planned expansion.

"In the expansion, it will be duplication of our warehouse, so will double our storage space, additional walk-in freezer and freezer capabilities more dry storage, increase our capacity to meet the growing need," Executive Director of Helping Hands Food Pantry Amanda Thompson said.

For Vedder, the opportunity to help change lives is deeply meaningful, and she hopes this expansion will allow the pantry to reach more people in need.

"It's really tough for some people to do that, it makes them more comfortable, some of us here at the center had to get that kind of help," Eaton County resident Robin Vedder said.

"Know I feel really blessed to help others in their time of need," Eaton County resident Robin Vedder said.

According to Thompson, the organization is actively seeking grants to fund the project. They hope the building expansion will be completed sometime next year in Charlotte.

