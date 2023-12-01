Charlotte fire department preparing for another year of Christmas kiddies

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — The Charlotte fire department is getting ready for Christmas kiddies that is happening Christmas eve, it's been a staple since 1906. The staff here tells me the smiles on the kids faces is a special moment.

"You want to provide for your kids but to know that you are helping to provide for other kids, that need assistance it feels that much better,"

Kris Hulsebos has been apart of Christmas kiddies for the last 23 years and this event that has been going on 100 plus years. It means everything to the community specially making a difference for the youth.

"The purest form of charity, every dime that we get, it goes towards purchasing gifts for the kids, we make sure we get the age and the sex of the kid correct,"

This event will help many kids in the area, and the department tells me they are excited to bring holiday cheer to the community.

