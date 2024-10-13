Charlotte Fire Department hosts annual open house to the public

Charlotte Fire Department hosted its annual open house to the public.

Saturday's open house brought neighbors up close to the Charlotte Fire Department.

Watch the video above to learn about the open house.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The Charlotte Fire Department hosted an open house for the public. Many fire departments are battling a staffing shortage around our neighborhoods. I caught up with the assistant fire chief to learn how they have maintained consistency.

For fire prevention week Charlotte Fire Department allowed kids to use the water hose to stop practice fires and learn how to get out of burning buildings

From practicing with the fire hose, to learning how to get out of burning buildings, Saturday's open house brought neighbors up close to the Charlotte Fire Department.

"It is awesome so far," Charlotte resident Ryan Moore said. "Appreciate all this that they are showing what it's like and how it can help everyone."

Charlotte Assistant Fire Chief Tyger Fullerton is a leader of the department.

"We're here to show off the equipment the taxpayers pay for, the capabilities the department has as well as fire prevention," Fullerton said. "We're fortunate enough right now to have a full roster, however that always can change," Assistant Fire Chief Tyger Fullerton said.

He tells me now in particular is a key time to have a strong staff.

"For this time of year right now we're in Michigan at least very dry we've had more combined fires this year and well as other departments in most of the year all combined in the last week," Assistant Fire Chief Tyger Fullerton said.

Another reason why a full roster is a top priority for a department. and the public it serves.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Like us on Facebook