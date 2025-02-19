Charlotte Fire Department helps unhoused neighbors find shelters

Charlotte Fire Department is helping unhoused neighbors find shelter.

I'm taking a look at the issue of homelessness here in Eaton County.

Watch the video above to learn how the Fire Department helped our neighbors.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"Community means togetherness; we are in this together," Charlotte Fire Department Brad Stark said.

Dealing with these cold conditions. Without a home to go to. I'm taking a closer look at the issue of homelessness here in Eaton County. And how the Charlotte Fire Department is helping neighbors find a place to stay.

"We had a cold advisory, I think we were looking at negative 25 temps," Charlotte Fire Department Brad Stark said.

A frigid night, and neighbors were without a place to go.

"Information had reached us, that there may be people outside still." Charlotte Fire Department Brad Stark said.

On that January night, Charlotte Firefighter Brad Stark and other firefighters found neighbors in need of a place to keep warm.

"I asked them what their next plan was, and they said they were going to hope and pray," Charlotte Fire Department Brad Stark said.

It's not the first time I've heard these concerns.

Back in October, I told you about a homeless encampment behind Ace Hardware. Police have cleared out that area in the past but that raises the question, where can people go?

"Our church exists for the community," Charlotte Fire Department Andy Shaver said.

In this case, the pastor of Real-life church Andy Shaver helped provide hotel rooms at Americas Best Value Inn Charlotte. Moving forward. He tells me in situations like this, the church will do whatever it takes to help families.

"We just love the opportunity setup as another organization and figured out how we can bless these families and keep them safe during this extreme weather," Charlotte Fire Department Andy Shaver said.

Other firefighters like Matthew Purden echoed that message another step forward on the road to answers.

"Means a lot it's what we are here to do," Charlotte Firefighter Matthew Purden said.

