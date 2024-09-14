Charlotte Fire Department gives safety tips on burning yard waste

Charlotte Fire Department gives safety tips on burning waste.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Charlotte folks around the area will clean up their yards for the new season. And one of the easiest ways to get rid of that waste is to burn it. I'm here at the Charlotte Fire Department, where I caught up with the assistant fire chief on safety tips for burning.

"The biggest thing we can recommend to people is to, be aware of what's going on what you're burning and have control over it," Charlotte Assistant Fire Chief Tyger Fullerton said.

Charlotte Assistant Fire Chief Tyger Fullerton says this time of year can be dangerous if you aren't cautious burning things like leaves and it's important to know your county's rules.

"Each community has specific ordinances and rules, you want to be aware of what can and cannot be burned in the community," Charlotte Assistant Fire Chief Tyger Fullerton said.

State of Michigan regulations ban burning leaves in any municipality with a population of 7,500 or more, unless it is allowed by local ordinance.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, burning leaves is not allowed within city limits.

"Always have a hose line... a way to extinguish the fire, keep control of it, and always have someone in attendance," Charlotte Assistant Fire Chief Tyger Fullerton said.

As winter is around the corner Fullerton wants community members to follow the guidelines and rules to try to stay safe.

"Urban areas allow for recreational fires and that's just dry season wood such as Charlotte," Charlotte Assistant Fire Chief Tyger Fullerton said.

The Charlotte Fire Department tells me if you have a question about a fire, never hesitate to reach out to them at (517) 543-0241.

