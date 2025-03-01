Charlotte Fire Department gifted a Grain Rescue Auger in case of an emergency.

Eaton County Farm Bureau President Brett Roberts says this tool can save lives.

Watch the video above to learn about the Grain Rescue Auger.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm here at the Twin Pine Farm in Eaton County. I'm learning from farmer Brett Roberts about what could be a deadly situation on a farm, and it's called a grain emergency. The Charlotte Fire Department recently got a new piece of equipment to help if this situation happens.

The Charlotte Fire Department was gifted a state-of-the-art tool. It's called a Grain Rescue Auger. I asked how it could help during an emergency.

"System is to save someone who is entrapped in a grain bin, by entering a grain bin corn can collapse, soybeans can collapse onto you," Eaton County Farm Bureau President Brett Roberts said.

Eaton County Farm Bureau President Brett Roberts told me just how serious a situation like that can be.

"Entrapments often time lead to death," Eaton County Farm Bureau President Brett Roberts said.

So this tool can help save a life.

"Ensures the person doesn't get further engulfed in grain and gives them the ability to get out of the grain," Eaton County Farm Bureau President Brett Roberts said.

The Caledonia Farmers Elevator donated the tool. At the Charlotte Fire Department, Assistant Chief Tyger Fullerton told me about when rescuers would use the tool.

"This is in the event if someone is trapped and grain inside of a silo or a grain bin either at a farm or larger facility," Charlotte Assistant Fire Chief Tyger Fullerton said.

"Fortunately we haven't to deal with many of them around here, but we do have the capability if the need ever arises," Charlotte Assistant Fire Chief Tyger Fullerton said.

But there's now an extra tool in my neighborhood, just in case.

"The chances you coming out of that bad situation alive is a lot greater," Eaton County Farm Bureau President Brett Roberts said.

