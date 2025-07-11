An EF-1 tornado destroyed Hidden Creek Farms' barn and killed most of their farm animals in May.

Insurance will only cover part of the rebuilding costs, leaving the barn's future uncertain.



Charlotte family looks to rebuild after tornado destroys historic community barn

A Charlotte family is moving forward after a tornado destroyed their historic barn that had hosted dozens of community events over the years, but the future of rebuilding to continue the tradition remains uncertain.

"Well what's really cool is the buildings, were never home, it was the people," Hidden Creek Farm Owner Adam Auvenshine said.

Adam and Hayley Auvenshine, owners of Hidden Creek Farms in Charlotte, are grateful for the support Eaton County has shown in a difficult time.

Back in May, an EF-1 tornado destroyed their barn and killed most of their farm animals, but it hasn't hurt this family's spirit.

"It has been such a humbling experience to be on the receiving end of so many wonderful things," Hidden Creek Farm Owner Adam Auvenshine said.

The community has stepped up to help the family continue their events despite the loss of their venue.

"We been able to reschedule weddings, and open house at another local venue that had availability, we've been longtime friends, they totally helped us," Hayley Auvenshine said.

A few months after the storm, the future of the building is still uncertain. The Auvenshine family tells me insurance can only cover so much.

As they carry on, the family says they're grateful the community has allowed them to continue summer concerts and events at other venues.

"It's one of those things where everyone came together," Hidden Creek Farm OwnerAdam Auvenshine said.

And while the barn may never be fully rebuilt, they're looking to the future with optimism.

"It's really a God thing, and anything is possible," Isla Auvenshine said.