The Charlotte City Council increased available chicken licenses from 10 to 50 across the city.

Residents can now keep up to 10 chickens per license, up from the previous limit of six.

Charlotte expands chicken ordinance, allowing more residents to keep backyard flocks

Christi Olney has owned chickens for many years, a passion that has grown because of her family and the benefits it brings to her neighbors.

"I'm kind of excited because now more people will be able to do what I do, be able to help our community," Charlotte neighbor Christi Olney said.

Olney currently has six chickens and wants to add more to her flock. Those plans were in limbo when the city council began debating the issue.

"We have a number of residents who are very passionate about chickens, and the council has tried to look at the issues and move forward," Charlotte Mayor Tim Lewis said.

The council ultimately decided to expand the ordinance, increasing the number of available licenses from 10 to 50 citywide.

Olney was thrilled to see the council approve this motion and believes it's a win for the city, including visitors to her family home.

"When we meet new people and we tell them we have chickens, they're super excited to come over and see them, and they're like this is kind of cool," Charlotte neighbor Christi Olney said.

