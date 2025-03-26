Charlotte district leaders address vaping problems and efforts for solutions.

But, Charlotte Superintendent Mandy Stewart tells me vaping at the high school is causing students not to focus in class.

Watch the video above to learn about a vape issue at Charlotte High School.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

While neighbors wait to see what happens at a state level regarding vaping bans, I'm at Charlotte High School, where for students vaping is already illegal. But district leaders tell me that alone hasn't stopped the problem or the search for solutions.

Charlotte district leaders say this has been an ongoing issue.

"I would say that Charlotte is no different than any other public school, since pandemic we saw a rise in vaping and use of substances," Charlotte Superintendent Mandy Stewart said.

But, Charlotte Superintendent Mandy Stewart tells me vaping at the high school is causing students not to focus in class. She tells me the staff made a plan to try to prevent the number of times this happens and, they've seen an improvement.

"We found very effective is we installed Halo Detectors that are in every multi-use bathroom and in the locker rooms," Charlotte Superintendent Mandy Stewart said.

"We have seen a reduction," Charlotte Superintendent Mandy Stewart said.

Stewart told me the Halo Detectors work like this: if a student is vaping the smoke triggers the sensor, which makes a sound go off to alert the staff leaders. This was grant funded with school safety grants and Stewart believes this change will help students make smarter decisions.

"Once students are aware of about that they don't want to get in trouble, " Charlotte Superintendent Mandy Stewart said.

"We know that sometimes students make not the best choices, it's about how we are reacting to it, and how we are intervening, so they make better choices in the future," Charlotte Superintendent Mandy Stewart said.

Stewart tells me since the Halo detectors have been installed students are not getting in trouble as much and hopes it continues to stay that way.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Like us on Facebook