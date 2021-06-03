Charlotte Community Library adds buggy parking for Amish patrons

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — When you pull up to the Charlotte Community Library, you may notice something new in the parking lot: buggy parking.

In the spring, the library redid the parking lot. One component of the project was to create a space for Amish patrons to park their buggies.

Cali Montana, FOX 47 News, 2021 Buggy parking at the Charlotte Community Library

"Asked them, some members of the Amish community, what it should look like, where it should go, and we contracted with local Amish welders to construct and install the buggy parking," said David Votta, director of the Charlotte Community Library.

The designated area has space for three buggies. Votta said Amish people regularly use the library and there are buggies parked there a couple of times a week.

Cali Montana, FOX 47 News, 2021 The hitching post at the Charlotte Community Library

He said it was important to create a space for them because "a library should be a reflection of the community, and the services that we offer should be tailored for whoever our community actually is."

According to Votta, the Colon Township Library and one of the Branch District Libraries in the Coldwater area have hitching posts.

The Charlotte Library is also installing an electric vehicle charger on Monday, which will be next to the hitching post.

"Really serving, you know, three centuries of transportation needs to the community," Votta said.

Cali Montana, FOX 47 News, 2021 Electric vehicle charging station

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook