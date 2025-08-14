Charlotte clothing center helps families with free back-to-school items

Eaton Clothing and Furniture Center is gifting free supplies and accessories to kids heading back to school

Eaton Clothing and Furniture Center is gifting free supplies and accessories to kids heading back to school all week.

"Kids get free shoes, free clothes, free bedding and towels, toys," Charlotte neighbor Vicky Horton said.

"It's just people, helping people," Charlotte neighbor Vicky Horton said.

As a mother and grandmother, Horton believes it's vital for kids to have all necessary supplies and not worry about things they can't control.

"People get together and donate paper and pencils and markers and all the things a kid might need, people buy backpacks and give them to the local children," Charlotte neighbor Vicky Horton said.

The back-to-school program has been a staple in the community for more than 20 years, according to Maria Davis, President of the Eaton Clothing Furniture Center.

"We call it our back-to-school program essentially, we have new shoes for kids so they can start school on the right foot," President of the Eaton Clothing Furniture Center Maria Davis said.

Davis emphasized the importance of children feeling confident when returning to school.

"We think it's important, that every kid feels good about starting school, with a new pair of shoes go out for recess and hangout with their friends and hold their heads high," President of the Eaton Clothing Furniture Center Maria Davis said.

For Horton, the program ensures no child feels left out.

"And places like this, just make that work, they can go be along with the rest of the kids and not have to fall behind," Charlotte neighbor Vicky Horton said.

Eaton Clothing and Furniture Center is located on Washington Street in Charlotte. The back-to-school event continues through Saturday.

