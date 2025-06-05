Charlotte city leaders address neighbors' road concerns with new budget plan.

Longtime Charlotte neighbor Julie Kimmer wants safer roads all around town near the courthouse museum.

Charlotte city leaders address neighbors road concerns with new budget plan

I caught up with Mayor Tim Lewis, who tells me city leaders are addressing road concerns with a new budget plan.

"Well, it's frustrating," Charlotte neighbor Julie Kimmer said.

Frustration is a common theme for Charlotte neighbors when it comes to roads.

"It can be very frustrating, especially if you damage anything in your vehicle; no one wants those extra expenses," Charlotte neighbor Mikeala Bilven said.

"Many years of patches, by now it's pretty difficult to get level and safe, so just for pedestrians walking, it would be nice to see them get to this one eventually," Charlotte neighbor Julie Kimmer said.

Mayor Lewis tells me a plan is in place to fix multiple roads with an $18 million budget. City leaders plan to use more than 1.5 million to resurface roads in town.

"Major streets this year, that would receive $860,000, our local street budget is $860,000 as well," Charlotte Mayor Tim Lewis said.

"Approximately two miles, city streets will be worked on, local streets, and two miles in major streets this year," Charlotte Mayor Tim Lewis said.

The streets being worked on are Oliver, Walnut, and Washington streets; they hope to be done by the end of the year. Other Charlotte neighbors like Mikeala Bilven believe bad roads are tough for everyone involved.

"It's frustrating for everyone involved, local government because they got to fix the issue, and be able to afford it, but your residents as well because we are driving on all these roads," Charlotte neighbor Mikeala Bilven said.

Mayor Lewis says it's a major issue that they are hoping to fix soon.

"We also know the number issue people have so we are bearing down on it," Charlotte Mayor Tim Lewis said.

However, for Kimmer, she is happy that city leaders are taking their concerns seriously.

"I'm delighted to see that work, like most of the rest of our community, is," Charlotte Neighbor Julie Kimmer said.

