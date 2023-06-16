Charlotte Celebrates turns 25 with memorable events, live music and fun

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — Charlotte Celebrates, an annual event every Father's Day weekend, hit the 25th anniversary mark this year. Organizers commemorated the anniversary with live music and food trucks, and the director of the event tells me this is something you will not want to miss.

“This is our 25th year of Charlotte Celebrates. We are very excited. 25 years ago, a group of individuals just wanted to give back to the community, and partner with businesses here in town to provide free community event for kids and families, and 25 years later, we have grown and expanded," said Charlotte Celebrates Director Courtney Mead.

With the event having so much history, it basically takes over downtown Charlotte.

“We take over most of the downtown area for the entire weekend. For Thursday, Friday and Saturday, we have a mix of events that should please all individuals," Mead said.

Being the director of this event and the executive director of the Charlotte Chamber of Commerce, Mead tells me it’s her duty to satisfy the community and make sure everyone has an experience they will cherish forever.

“As the director of the chamber, one of the biggest and one of my favorite things to do is run these community events. I just love when everyone gets together and works as a team, and watch the community members come out and enjoy themselves. That's definitely a highlight of my job,“ Mead said.

Charlotte Celebrates goes from Thursday to Sunday with most of the activities happening on the courthouse lawn.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook