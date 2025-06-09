Charlotte Celebrates returns this weekend.

Local restaurants could see a business boost.

Watch the video below for the full story.

WATCH THE FULL STORY HERE

Charlotte Celebrates returns this weekend

It's going to be a big weekend here downtown with Charlotte Celebrates coming back for another year. I caught up with local restaurants to talk about the boost to their business they could see this weekend.

Charlotte Celebrates is expected to bring a wave of people to the city, and the Owner of Thirsty Bird Restaurant, Amy Ramos, is hopeful this event will bring more business to her restaurant.

"We do, we doubled staffed all of our group this week, they're all aware everyone is going to be down here this weekend," Owner of Thirsty Bird Restaurant Amy Ramos said.

As your Charlotte neighborhood reporter, I've covered Charlotte Celebrates in the past, and I know firsthand how many people it can bring downtown.

"It's a great event, for downtown foot traffic, it's comparable to Front Tier Days, we have a lot of people down for the parade and such, we look forward to it every year," Owner of Thirsty Bird Restaurant Amy Ramos said.

While I was downtown Monday, I went to the courthouse museum and met with the Charlotte Chamber of Commerce Director, Courtney Mead. She says the event this weekend is a great opportunity for the community to connect.

"Definitely a way for people to wander around, and meet people here in town and see what businesses we have," Charlotte Chamber of Commerce Director Courtney Mead said.

And Ramos is thrilled for the economic impact this weekend could have.

"All of the different people that come down here that might not know about us, to have them stop in and have dinner with us," Owner of Thirsty Bird Restaurant Amy Ramos said.

Charlotte celebrates will begin Thursday here in downtown. It's all a free event. And on that first day, there is an event called Touch a Truck. It's a chance to get up close with a fire truck.

"It's an opportunity for the fire department to get the trucks that the citizens fund for us, out in the public, they get to view them, and see them," Charlotte Fire Department Assistant Chief Tyger Fullerton said.

And then Charlotte Celebrate continues through Sunday.

