Charlotte businesses react to the new dispensary in town

Charlotte businesses are reacting to the new marijuana dispensary town.

Local business employees tell me this is a game changer for the community and came at the perfect time

Watch the video above to see the reaction of the community

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

A new industry has made its way to Eaton County. This week, the county's first marijuana dispensary opened its doors to the public. Now, I'm finding out how existing businesses are reacting to the new pot shop in town.

On South Cochran Road. It's business as usual for many established shops and stores. But it's a new business down the road, that has many of these employees talking.

"Can't wait to see what this brings to our community and the growth that will see from it," Eaton Pub Employee Kallie Strouse said.

This week, Harbor Farmz became the first dispensary in Eaton County. City leaders told us there was some division in the community about bringing that business to town.

Harbor Farmz in Charlotte is now the first dispensary in Eaton County to Open its door

But many of the nearby business leaders I talked to Thursday were ready to welcome their new neighbor with open arms.

"I think this is a wonderful opportunity for our community we can bring a lot of revenue in our community." Eaton Pub Employee Kallie Strouse said.

Eaton Pub waitress Kallie Strouse hopes this will grow the town and help nearby businesses stay busy.

Others echoed that hope for a trickle-down effect.

"I believe it will bring more people into town," Hungry Howies Store Manager Danielle Smith said.

"Probably even more into Hungry Howies," Hungry Howies Store Manager Danielle Smith said.

And for a city that's also working on bringing a social district to our neighbors.

Strouse says this is continued momentum for a vibrant, and busy, downtown area.

"The fact we have opened up to be an entertainment district that brings so much to communities," Eaton Pub Employee Kallie Strouse said.

The next step for the city will be two more dispensaries to open in Charlotte this summer.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook