Charlotte business continues cleaning up after severe weather hits mid-Michigan

People across our neighborhoods continue to clean up following the severe weather from earlier this week. I'm your Charlotte neighborhood reporter Travis Hicks here inside Hollywood Jacks dispensary where the owner and employees address the rain damage that happen here.

"Rain comes, we go running for these, I got just about figured out where our leaky is, stick the bucket here and catch all the rain," Hollywood Jacks Owner Keisha Howe said.

I wanted to find businesses impacted by this week's storms, and that led me to Hollywood Jacks on Lansing Road in Charlotte.

Owner Keisha Howe spent time dealing with leaky ceilings not once but twice.

"The storm came back through and took all of the repairs right back out, so very unfortunate situation," Hollywood Jacks Owner Keisha Howe said.

One that doesn't just impact the owner.

"Another concern is just trying to keep things safe for customers and employees; everyone wants a solid structure to work in," Employee Joe Cheeney said.

Howe told me she has been in contact with insurance to address the leaks, but it's been difficult to keep up with Mother Nature.

"So we had a couple of situations, when it's really raining hard it comes right in, with insurance and waiting for them to come, it's like the first problem isn't fixed the storms keep rolling in," Hollywood Jacks Owner Keisha Howe said

And as we know, mid-Michigan's severe-weather season is just getting started. But through the challenges, Howe hopes the building will get back to normal in the days ahead.

"We got to remain positive and keep trying to get business in as easy as we can," Hollywood Jacks Owner Keisha Howe said.

