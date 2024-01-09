Charlotte begins search for the next city manager

Tuesday morning we found out, Todd Campbell withdrew his name

Charlotte begins search for next city manager

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Tuesday morning we found out, Todd Campbell withdrew his name, from becoming the next city manager of Charlotte. I caught with mayor Tim Lewis about plans for the city moving forward.

It was back on December 17th that Charlotte city council voted Todd Campbell as the next city manager. Now less than a month later, we've learned that Campbell won't be taking the job.

"We heard from Mr. Campbell this morning, that he was no longer interested in the city manager position in Charlotte," Charlotte mayor Tim Lewis said.

Mayor Tim Lewis said he was confused that Campbell withdrew and said he plans to speak with him to understand why.

Lewis also says he has contacted an attorney and will be looking at different options the council might have.

"We been diligently, in finding good candidates, and I expect we will continue, to work hard to find the right candidate to lead the city of Charlotte."

Council members I talked with echoed that statement and hope to bring residents back into the conversation.

"Knowing what I know I would encourage our residents, to get out, and enforce and let us know as a council know what we need to do moving forward,"

One person back in the running is a familiar name. I spoke to former interim city manager Troy Bell who said he's still interested in taking on the role full time.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook