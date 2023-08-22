CHARLOTTE, Mich. — Charlotte becomes the first city in Eaton county to open marijuana dispensaries in the area. It has some people happy and others upset.

"It's here to stay, it's the new world we are living in, their is many benefits,"

Charlotte resident and store owner of Reflection Boutique Keisha Howe believes once the dispensaries come to Charlotte it can change a lot of people’s minds.

"Once we actually get a dispensary here people will actually be more receptive to it, and actually go check it out, and see what it is, and see it isn't just a pot shop, "

In a 6-1 vote, during Monday night's city council meeting, city leaders decided to allow dispensaries to open. it immediately raised concern among some residents.

"I just don't agree with just having it available to anyone,"

Charlotte Amanda Kenyon believes this could send the next generation of kids down the wrong path

"If teens can get alcohol they definitely get drugs and cigarettes and having it closer to home, is going to make it a lot easier for them,"

Charlotte mayor Michael Armitage says this conversation has been brewing for a long time for residents, and ultimately he found a common ground.

"It came up a lot recently, cause we have a fire assessment, and we talk a lot about the budget, and. residents were coming to us, suggesting we look at and expanding, and allowing commercial marijuana in the city of Charlotte,"



