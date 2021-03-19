Charlotte bakery owner put his skills to the test in a Food Network competition

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — Charlotte bakery owner Jeremy Davis started baking with his mom when he was a kid but stepped away as he got older.
Four and half years ago, he started baking again because his daughter inspired him. Now, he's baking for a national audience.
"One day, my daughter climbed up onto my lap while I was watching a video and asked me to make the cake that she saw on the screen," Davis said. "And again, I was like, 'Number one, why would you think I can do that.' Like, I don't know. It's not something that you ever seen me do. I've never baked a cake before. I never baked cookies."
Davis got to work and created the cake, and shortly after, he opened Designed by Daddy Custom Cakery.
Many people in Charlotte have seen his work, but he's also been able to showcase his skills on the small screen.
The Easter Basket Challenge on the Food Network asks bakers to compete to create tasty edible masterpieces inspired by Easter.
"You get that adrenaline boost, and it just is fun. And again, that's probably my favorite thing about it. You know winning is great. You know I've done that before, which is great. But just being there with the other people and competing, that's so much fun," Davis said.
This is Davis's second time on the Food Network. The first time he competed in The Girl Scout Cookie Championship and won it all.
"Being on the Food Network once is a dream come true. When they call you a second time, it's kind of like nothing's better," Davis said.
There are five episodes. The fourth one airs on Monday.
