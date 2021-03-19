Charlotte bakery owner put his skills to the test in a Food Network competition

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — Charlotte bakery owner Jeremy Davis started baking with his mom when he was a kid but stepped away as he got older.

Four and half years ago, he started baking again because his daughter inspired him. Now, he's baking for a national audience.

Courtesy of Jeremy Davis This is the cake Davis made for his daughter.

"One day, my daughter climbed up onto my lap while I was watching a video and asked me to make the cake that she saw on the screen," Davis said. "And again, I was like, 'Number one, why would you think I can do that.' Like, I don't know. It's not something that you ever seen me do. I've never baked a cake before. I never baked cookies."

Davis got to work and created the cake, and shortly after, he opened Designed by Daddy Custom Cakery.

Courtesy of Jeremy Davis After his daughter asked him to make a cake, he bought the supplies and got to work.

Many people in Charlotte have seen his work, but he's also been able to showcase his skills on the small screen.

The Easter Basket Challenge on the Food Network asks bakers to compete to create tasty edible masterpieces inspired by Easter.

Courtesy of Jeremy Davis This is one of his sketches from the competition.

"You get that adrenaline boost, and it just is fun. And again, that's probably my favorite thing about it. You know winning is great. You know I've done that before, which is great. But just being there with the other people and competing, that's so much fun," Davis said.

Courtesy of the Food Network This is one of the many creations Davis put together.

This is Davis's second time on the Food Network. The first time he competed in The Girl Scout Cookie Championship and won it all.

Courtesy of the Food Network Baker Jeremy Davis

"Being on the Food Network once is a dream come true. When they call you a second time, it's kind of like nothing's better," Davis said.

There are five episodes. The fourth one airs on Monday.

Courtesy of the Food Network Jeremy Davis is a contestant on the Easter Basket Challenge.

