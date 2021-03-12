CHARLOTTE, Mich. — The Charlotte Area Recycling Authority is looking for volunteers.

The authority is a drop-off recycling center in Charlotte.

Courtesy of the Charlotte Area Recycling Authority The Charlotte Area Recycling Center is open Tuesday, and Saturday from 8 am to noon and Thursday from 2 pm to 6 pm.

They take a wide range of items like styrofoam, cardboard, batteries and more.

They currently have five part-time employees and Director Quinn Underwood says, even before the pandemic, they were facing financial constraints. The pandemic brought along more hardship.

"We're unable to hire more staff, and, in order to properly and effectively run CARA, we have to have a minimum of four employees at a time," Underwood said. "And because we only have five and we're not able to add on any more staff at this time, when staff needs overlapping days off, that will cause us to close. And unfortunately, that affects the public."

Courtesy of the Charlotte Area Recycling Authority CARA takes a wide range of items like styrofoam, cardboard, batteries and more.

Underwood says volunteers could help fill the gap. CARA has not had any volunteers since before the pandemic.

Volunteers will help with things like educating the public on what they accept and sorting out recyclables.

Courtesy of the Charlotte Area Recycling Authority CARA is a drop-off recycling center in Charlotte for residents.

"And then we also have other projects around the site that we always need help with too. We have batteries that need to be handled in a certain way before they can be processed for recycling, and that is always a huge help," Underwood said.

Click here for information about volunteering.

The Charlotte Area Recycling Authority is open Tuesday, and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon and Thursday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Want to see more local news ? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook