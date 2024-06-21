Charlotte Aquatic Center gives swim safety tips

Gliding through the water, bubbles of hope, splashing, I learned today why water safety is so vital

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The Charlotte Aquatic Center is where kids in our community are taking swimming lessons and I caught up with the pool supervisor on why it's so important for everyone to learn how to swim.

Gliding through the water, and splashing kids having the time of their life

"Been swimming my whole life, just love to be in the water," Charlotte 7th grader Teagan Haney said.

Dozens of kids jumping in to learn to swim.

"Everybody needs to learn how to swim," Charlotte Aquatic Center supervisor Julie Davis said.

Swimming can be fun and great exercise, but Charlotte Aquatic Center supervisor Julie Davis says safety always needs to be a top priority.

"Anytime you're in a water situation, that could be dangerous if kids are not able to save themselves or swim, keep themselves up in the water," Charlotte Aquatic Center supervisor Julie Davis said.

Davis has been teaching and overseeing the aquatic program for more than a decade. She says to keep a couple of things in mind when heading to the pool or lake.

"First of all never swim in an unsupervised area, mom or dad, ant or uncle grandpa or grandma, need to be in supervision at all times," Charlotte Aquatic Center supervisor Julie Davis said.

"Secondly if you are around boating or if you are around big pieces of water you want to have a life jacket on," Charlotte Aquatic Center supervisor Julie Davis said.

Many kids from our neighborhood have been diving into the water to stay cool; I caught up with one student who tells me swimming has made the start of summer amazing.

"It feels like you're weightless, it feels like you're just kind of flying in the water," Charlotte 7th grader Teagan Haney said.

"Relaxing actually it makes me pretty confident I probably won't drown, if someone else is drowning I might be able to save them," Charlotte 7th grader Teagan Haney said.

And Davis says what you wear can make all the difference when it comes to safety.

"Blue is the worst, obviously color as many of the pool bottoms, and color of the water, having blue suits is dangerous or green can be in the same," Charlotte Aquatic Center supervisor Julie Davis said.

Davis tells me everyone in the state of Michigan should learn how to swim because it could save lives.

