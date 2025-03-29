In an effort to bring more families to the water, catch-and-release regulations will be lifted at Crandell Lake starting April 1st

City officials tell me the County will be installing new signage around Crandell Lake to educate anglers on state and local fishing regulations.

Watch the video to hear one man share his excitement about welcoming his grandson to the water.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

As the weather warms for the spring and summer months, many of our neighbors will be headed to spots just like Crandell Lake in Charlotte. And here, changes to catch-and-release regulations mean new opportunities for local families.

Fishing season is upon us a chance for families to come together on the water.

"We're looking forward to our grandson coming from California, 13 years old, his number one wish is to be fishing," Charlotte neighbor Don Sovey said.

It's a wish that Sovey is thrilled to grant.

"We're going to be on this lake very soon, he will be catching fish," Charlotte neighbor Don Sovey said.

And now, if they want they can bring some home for a Friday Fish Fry.

Eaton County Parks Director Alex Zegarzewski explained why now was the best time to lift the catch and release regulations at Crandell Lake after ongoing discussions with the Michigan DNR.

"With how large fishing is in the state of Michigan, and this being the largest body of water in the county we think it will help bring families from around the state, that would want to try this out,” Director for Eaton County Alex Zegarzewski said.

Sovey hopes this will bring more neighbors to Crandell Lake this upcoming summer

"We have a two-half-mile walking trail around it, and it's becoming more and more attractive," Charlotte neighbor Don Sovey said.

A spot where memories can be made in Charlotte.

"The lake itself is a real asset in Charlotte, and the catch and release freeing that up will allow access to food and catch some fish," Charlotte neighbor Don Sovey said.

