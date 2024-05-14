Camp Frances preparing for another season outdoors.

A little gem still bouncing back from a big-time challenge.

Watch the video above to learn about Camp Frances

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Hiking, biking and fishing are always a much-anticipated part of the summer. Camp Frances in Charlotte is getting ready for another season outdoors.

"Camp Frances is what we like to call our little gem in the woods," Board Member D'Lynn Smith said.

"It gives a cost so it's not a lot of damage," Smith said.

Smith says the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in the loss of revenue for over a year. As a result, they've had to raise their prices from a daily $50 to $70 for the rental fee of the cabin for a 24-hour usage. However, they still see many community members using the space.

"It does increase with the nice weather," Smith said.

With that Camp Frances has been able to bounce back on its feet and keep the cabin up to date for future renters.

"It's typically a smooth process, of course with anything there are some hiccups. The rental fees are minimal, to help keep utilities going, the propane going..." Smith said.

Through it all they are hoping for a busy and active year, and another chance to show people all the benefits of a summer outdoors.

"Huge advocate for outdoor use. I love that we have this available to our community, to get people outside and enjoy nature," Smith said.

