Buying small can make a big difference.

Byrum Ace Hardware has been a staple in Charlotte for 30 years.

Watch the video above to see what Byrum Ace Hardware will present at the Eaton County Expo.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Byrum Ace Hardware store in Charlotte is preparing for the Eaton County Expo for the second straight year. The store manager tells me shopping local is vital in the community.

"Just a little more familiarity and shopping local keeps everything local," Store Manager Terri Stelljes said.

Byrum Ace Hardware has been a staple in Charlotte for 30 years. Through the ups and downs of a city and a business.

"The community is a tight community here in Charlotte, it's good to have everyone around and get everyone together there,"

Getting everyone together is a key part of the upcoming Eaton County Expo. I got a tour of what Byrum Ace Hardware will be showcasing for thousands of visitors.

"So I brought this last year, to showcase the different tools for Ego, we have all available as well as lawn mowers,"

"I'm gonna have a display Milwaukee power equipment for ease of use for your edgers and your blowers,"

Terri tells me over the past year one of the biggest huddles was keeping pricing reasonable for customers. However they found a common ground to help set an example.

"It's some things we are lower on and some things we are higher on we pretty competitive in our pricing, but I believe we do set the standard in our customer service,"

As we've told you earlier this week FOX 47 is excited to take our neighborhood news, on The Road for this special event.

We'll be here live Friday night at 5:30 PM as vendors get ready to welcome a wave of visitors, and we'll get a chance to talk with several of them about their excitement for this event.

And then we'll continue our Expo coverage on our streaming channel until 6:30. You can find that on your Roku App or wherever you stream FOX 47 News."

Of course, it all leads up to the big weekend. I'll be out here for the Eaton County Expo which runs Saturday from 9AM to 5PM, and Sunday from 10AM to 3PM. We hope to see you there!

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook