Body of 69-year-old Charlotte man recovered in Hess Lake

Fox 17's Kenneth Pletz
Posted at 7:43 AM, Jul 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-07 07:43:03-04

BROOKS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The body of a 69-year-old Charlotte man was recovered in Hess Lake today, according to the Newaygo County Sheriff's Occice

According to the Sheriff's Office, the first 911 call came in at 3:36 p.m., as the caller claimed they saw a person go under the water at Hess Lake in Brooks Township.

Newaygo's dive team, as well as the Newaygo and Grant Fire departments, responded to the scene shortly after the initial call.

Divers found the body in 8 feet of water after a lengthy search.

The identity of the body has not been released at this time.

Charlotte & Eaton Rapids

Neighborhood Reporter

