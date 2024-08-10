Bobby Horton is a two-time national champion after taking home gold at the Junior Olympics.

I caught up with him on his journey to stardom.

Watch the video above to learn about Bobby Horton's journey.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

13-year-old Bobby Horton running hurdles and feeling on top of the world.

"Just exciting and good to know you are one of the best in the nation," Two-time national champion Bobby Horton said.

On July 30th at North Carolina A&T University Bobby Horton won the 100-meter hurdle and then on August 1st. he took home gold in the 200-meter hurdles at the Junior Olympics. He credits his family for pushing him to be the best.

"My mom actually came out this year with us, and my dad helping me through everything," Two-time national champion Bobby Horton said.

While it's only Bobby's third year competing in Track and field it runs in the family. Bobby's father Robert holds the shot put and discus records at Charlotte High School and believes his son has a bright future ahead of him.

"I know as long as he is not injured, he is going to break multiple records at this school," Bobby's dad Robert Horton said.

"Part of what drives him, he likes to compete, like in most sports if you like to compete the rest will follow," Bobby's dad Robert Horton said.

"If I were to work hard in High School, like really hard, I can be one of the top in the world," Two-time national champion Bobby Horton said.

However, he tells me going into 8th grade his lifetime goal is to be a professional athlete.

"Football and if I have a second choice it would be track," Two-time national champion Bobby Horton said.

