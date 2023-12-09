Bikers drive fill the pantry is taking place for the second consecutive year

The biker drive has already delivered 2,339 free meals to families in the Eaton county area

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Bikers drive fill the pantry is taking place for the second consecutive year it's a motorcycle group looking to bring holiday cheer in Mid-Michigan.

"It's very special because it's so many people that go without," Survivors Motorcycle member Mike Ouderkirk said.

One of the founders, of bikers drive fill a pantry Mike Ouderkirk is proud of the work he has seen. In only the second year of this event Diamonds motorcycle club has already assisted helping hands food pantry in Charlotte, and knows it takes a village to make a difference.

"It takes more than one to raise a family, it takes a community, were are a big biker community,"

"To have a family event you need food, if you're gonna cook a ham or a turkey, they depend on the food, pantry to get those items, so they can enjoy the holiday with family,"

The Diamonds motorcycle club has collaborated with other clubs like survivors and brotherhood to help the community but they aren't done yet they want to this for the spring as well

"I want to do Easter, I challenged them, when we dropped off the food for thanksgiving, i said let's do thanksgiving and Christmas but let's doe Easter too,"

The last bikers drive will be at the diamond motorcycle club Wednesday December 13th, in Potterville.

