Auto supplier Shinwon USA will open a facility in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — Auto supplier Shinwon USA is opening a production facility in Charlotte and plans to start pre-production operations next month.

The manufacturer builds plastic parts for vehicles.

"The buttons that you have to click to change your radio station or the heat or air," said general manager Gina Blackburn. "We have a partner that's electronics, so we might do the plastic that's for the sensor. We don't do the sensor part, but we do the plastic that encases the sensors for backing up, how you see your cameras."

The company is leasing a 50,000 square foot facility at 400 Parkland Drive. Blackburn said they have been negotiating with the owner and hope to purchase the building in the next year or two.

"Then we would like to expand and possibly end up making that our headquarters in Michigan and still leaving that Livonia one as our design and tooling," Blackburn said.

Shinwon USA is looking to hire between 18 to 30 people. Most will be general labor positions, but they're also looking to fill production manager, quality engineer and shipping and receiving positions.

Charlotte Mayor Michael Armitage said he thinks the city's industrial park is underutilized and is excited to have Shinwon USA in town.

"We have a great workforce here in Charlotte and around Charlotte to support this type of investment," Armitage said. "So, I'm really excited not only for the new jobs it's going to create, but it's also going to help again bring some more business and life into that industrial park and also additional tax revenue."

Full production is expected to start between December and January.

Click here for more information about the job opportunities.

